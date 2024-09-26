Drunk Secret Service Agent Sexually Assaults Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer in Hotel Room Before Being Thrown Out of Party

A Secret Service agent has been accused of sexually assaulting a staff member of Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a report. The male agent allegedly tried to assault the female staffer in a hotel room in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last week. According to reports, the agent was 'fall-down drunk' when he forcibly groped the staffer.

Both the agent and several of Harris' staff members had been in the area to prepare for a campaign event, RealClearPolitics reported, citing multiple sources from the Secret Service. The Secret Service agents and Harris staffers were reportedly drinking after completing their work for the day when they returned to the staffer's hotel room.

Groping Harris' Staffer

Once inside her room, the heavily drunk agent allegedly tried to assault the woman, groping her in front of several people present in the room, as per the report. According to RealClearPolitics, staffers escorted the agent out of the room, and he was reportedly so intoxicated that he collapsed in the hallway.

On Monday, he was summoned to Secret Service headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he was instructed to meet with agency investigators.

According to reports, the Secret Service confirmed that it had placed an employee on administrative leave "pending the outcome of an investigation."

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that the unidentified man is being investigated for attempting to grab a second staffer.

A source familiar with the incident told the outlet, "He may have tried to grope another woman present too," noting that this aspect is also being investigated.

The source stated that the agent was already heavily intoxicated when he initially approached a group of campaign staffers at a restaurant/bar in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where they were preparing for an upcoming event for Harris.

A Lot Still in Mystery

Ultimately, the event was canceled as the campaign decided to hold a rally in Atlanta instead. The night of the alleged assault marked the last day for the advance planners in town, as they were scheduled to leave the following morning.

After leaving the bar, the group of staffers returned to the assaulted woman's hotel room to continue the celebration, with the agent accompanying them.

"There's no misunderstanding about what happened," the source said, adding, "It's just him being a drunk dufus at a bar.

"The staff came in and recognized him from being in the same orbit, and they allowed him to join the group.

"In his drunken state, he started making advances. This agent is 100 percent at fault."

The source described the victim as a low-level staff member in her 20s who wishes to keep her identity confidential.

"The victim's okay, but deeply concerned at not having her name attached to this," the source said. "This is not what she wants to be known for."

This new report adds to the agency's embarrassment, especially following two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump.