Ryan Wesley Routh Hid for 12 Hours Outside Golf Course Before Firing at Trump in Foiled Assassination Attempt

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, is accused of waiting for nearly 12 hours outside Trump International Golf Club in an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. According to court documents, Routh camped near the golf course from the early hours of the morning until the afternoon, armed with a rifle and provisions, before Secret Service agents discovered and stopped him.

Routh arrived at the golf course at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, positioning himself at the tree line with an SKS-style rifle, a digital camera, and a bag containing food. He remained hidden near the course until around 1:30 p.m., lying in wait as Trump played golf. The 12-hour span during which he waited has caused concern among law enforcement officials, who are investigating how he managed to avoid detection for so long.

At around 1:30 p.m., a Secret Service agent, part of Trump's security detail, noticed the rifle sticking out from some shrubbery. The agent immediately opened fire on the suspect, but Routh did not return fire and was able to flee the scene. Routh was later arrested by law enforcement in a neighboring county after a brief pursuit.

Though Routh did not fire any shots and never had Trump in his direct line of sight, the incident has raised serious questions about the security measures in place to protect the former president. This marked the second assassination attempt on Trump in just two months, with the most recent incident following a July attack in Pennsylvania, where a gunman grazed Trump's ear with a bullet during a rally. Both events have heightened concerns about the growing violence surrounding American politics and the safety of high-profile political figures.

Routh, a convicted felon, now faces charges for possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to authorities, his motives remain unclear, though his online presence suggests a history of political frustration. Routh had once supported Trump but became increasingly critical over time, expressing strong political views on global events, particularly regarding Ukraine and China.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state will launch its own investigation into how Routh was able to get so close to Trump. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw also addressed concerns during a press briefing, explaining that security protocols around Trump had been reduced since he is no longer in office. "He's not the sitting president, so we don't have the same level of security," Bradshaw said, noting that if Trump were still in office, the entire golf course would have been secured. "Because he's not, his security is limited to areas that the Secret Service deems necessary."

The arrest has prompted a renewed focus on the challenges of protecting Trump during both public appearances and private outings at his properties. With political tensions rising and violence becoming a more frequent occurrence in American presidential politics, there is growing pressure to increase security measures for Trump, especially as he continues his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.