Ryan Wesley Routh: Would-Be Trump Assassin Smirks in Booking Photo as Police Still Clueless How He Got the AK-47

Ryan Wesley Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, flashed harrowing smirk in his mugshot after being charged with federal gun offenses on Wednesday. This behavior seemed to continue, as Routh was seen smiling and laughing during his first federal court appearance on Monday, where he faced gun-related charges.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released the new photo of Routh on Wednesday night. The 58-year-old suspect is accused of aiming an AK-47 at the Republican presidential candidate through a fence while Trump was playing golf at the Trump International Golf Club on Sunday. Trump, 78, was unharmed and quickly moved to safety by the Secret Service.

Emotionless Routh

Routh appeared in black prison scrubs, with his hands and feet shackled, as he entered the Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse on Monday morning. The short eight-minute hearing saw Routh being charged with two counts: possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

It remains unclear how Routh got the AK-47, particularly since it is not legally available for purchase in Florida.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the initial two charges, with more charges expected soon.

According to charging documents released Monday, Routh had been stationed outside Trump's golf course for nearly 12 hours on Sunday before fleeing the scene.

Routh's cell phone, belonging to the construction worker, was traced near the course from 1:59 a.m. to 1:31 p.m. on Sunday, indicating he may have been monitoring the area and had prior knowledge of Trump's plans to golf that day.

Routh's arraignment is scheduled for two weeks from now.

Prison Awaits Gunman

The Secret Service fired at Routh in West Palm Beach after spotting the muzzle of his AK-47 sticking through a fence at Trump International Golf Club while the Republican nominee was playing golf.

Routh was arrested in Martin County, about 50 miles from the golf course, on Sunday following the shooting incident.

During Monday's hearing, the suspect provided routine details to court officials. Speaking softly, Routh said he earns around $3,000 a month and has no savings, property, or assets, except for two trucks in Hawaii, which he estimates are worth around $1,000.

Routh said that he occasionally helps support his 25-year-old son.

Routh's 35-year-old son, Oran, in an interview with the daily Mail described his father as a non-violent person and expressed disbelief that he even owned a gun.

It's unclear whether Routh was referring to Oran or another child when he mentioned supporting his son.

Oran admitted that his father dislikes Trump, saying, "like every reasonable person does." He also added, "I don't like Trump either," but maintained that his dad is not violent and found it difficult to believe he would target the former president.