Secret Service Admits Agents Didn't Search Golf Course Before Trump Assassination Attempt but Defends Saying Event Was 'Off-The Record'

Secret agents did not search the perimeter of Donald Trump's Florida golf course where an alleged would-be assassin was hiding, due to the former president's visit being an "off-the-record" event, the agency's acting director admitted.

Federal prosecutors said Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, had set up a sniper's nest at the edge of Trump International West Palm Beach and remained undetected for nearly 12 hours before Trump, 78, started his round of golf on Sunday afternoon. Acting Director of the Secret Service Ronald Rowe Jr. said on Monday that the agency did not conduct a thorough search of the area because Trump's golf outing was not included on his official schedule.

Major Security Failure

"The president wasn't even really supposed to go there. It was not on his official schedule," Rowe told reporters as he defended the security measures in place.

"And so we put together a security plan — and that security plan worked," he said of Routh's arrest before he got off any shots.

Rowe did not clarify if the "off-the-record" nature of Trump's visit meant that agents lacked sufficient time to thoroughly search the golf course.

Nonetheless, Rowe praised the agents who managed to spot the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery surrounding the course and fired at the suspect before he could shoot.

According to a criminal complaint, the suspect dropped his rifle when confronted and fled in an SUV, leaving behind his firearm, two backpacks, and a GoPro camera. He was arrested about 40 minutes later on Interstate 95.

Rowe's comments come amid intense scrutiny of the Secret Service, following the first assassination attempt on Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Rowe, who took over the role after Kimberly Cheatle resigned following the first attack on Trump, had previously told that he was "ashamed" over the security lapses in that incident.

Routh Hid for 12 Hours

Court documents reveal that Routh set up camp near the golf course early in the morning and remained there until the afternoon, armed with a rifle and supplies but Secret Service agents still didn't spot him.

Routh arrived at the golf course around 2 a.m. on Sunday, positioning himself along the tree line with an SKS-style rifle, a digital camera, and a bag of food.

He stayed hidden near the course until around 1:30 p.m., waiting as Trump played golf. The 12-hour period during which Routh managed to avoid being spotted has alarmed law enforcement, who are now investigating how he went unnoticed for so long.

At around 1:30 p.m., a Secret Service agent on Trump's security detail spotted the rifle sticking through the shrubbery. The agent fired at the suspect, but Routh did not return fire and was able to flee. He was later arrested by law enforcement in a neighboring county after a brief chase.

Although Routh did not fire his weapon and never had Trump directly in his sights, the incident has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of security measures protecting the former president.