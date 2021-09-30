Freedom for Britney Spears: Conservatorship Finally Ends After 13-Year Battle

Britney Spears is finally free from her father Jamie Spears, who has been removed from the much-controversial conservatorship that led to the free-Britney campaign for the singer. According to the latest reports, the pop star, who has been living under a legal conservatorship that has control over every aspect of her life since 2008 is celebrating her freedom as Judge Brenda J. Penny decided to suspend Jamie Spears as the conservator of his daughter's current estate.

With this, the singer has won her 13-year-long battle against her father, whom the Oops I did it again singer has accused of exploiting her. However, a certified public accountant by the name of John Zabel will become the new temporary conservator of Spears' estate for now. Penny has installed Zabel as the singer's legal conservator until the next court hearing scheduled for November 12 this year.

Moreover, reports suggest that the judge is planning on terminating the conservatorship that had taken away Spears' freedom for years. "The current arrangement is untenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears," the judge said during the hearing.

What did Britney Spears Tell Court in June?

In June, Spears during a hearing told the court via telephone that she wanted the conservatorship to be terminated without her having to undergo any further medical evaluation. The Baby One More Time singer at the time shockingly revealed that her father was abusing her by the conservatorship saying she was being 'exploited' and 'bullied.' Those comments went viral on the internet and created much controversy on social media.

However, in less than a week after the singer gave her emotional statement in court, judge Penny denied Spears' request to have her father removed as conservator of her estate.

But last month, Spears' father Jamie controversially stated a court filing that he was willing to step down as her conservator only 'when the time is right.'

Meanwhile, in 2019, Spears' father Jamie was replaced by a court-appointed conservator Jodi Montgomery, who happens to be the singer's longtime care manager.

While Jamie Spears has always defended his role as a conservator to his daughter and her estate, his lawyer Vivian L. Thoreen in another filing this month said, "As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what's best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."