Dragon Ball Fame, Manga Creator Akira Toriyama Passes Away at 68

At 68 years old, Akira Toriyama, the renowned creator of the globally cherished Japanese manga series Dragon Ball, has passed away. His death on March 1st, attributed to an acute subdural hematoma, a form of cranial bleeding, was confirmed by the official Dragon Ball website. Toriyama's funeral was a private affair, attended solemnly by close family members and a select few relatives.

In a statement posted on the Dragon Ball website, it was expressed, "We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68. It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve."

Following the announcement of Toriyama's passing, fans of the iconic series took to social media to express their shock and condolences. One user tweeted, "Thank You Akira Toriyama. You have touched so many lives and inspired millions throughout the entire world. May you rest in peace, you will NEVER be forgotten." Another fan expressed, "Legends never die, RIP Akira, you created one of the best shows ever and touched so many of our hearts growing up. Thank you for everything." And a third user shared, "This is so heartbreaking, he and his work played a huge role in the lives of myself and many others. Rest in peace, and thank you for all the wonderful memories."

Born in Japan in 1955, Akira Toriyama embarked on his artistic journey at a young age. While he initially created works such as Wonder Island and Wonder Island 2, it was his creation in the early 1980s, Dr. Slump, that brought him recognition. Dr. Slump followed the adventures of a girl robot named Arale and her inventor. However, it was Dragon Ball that propelled Toriyama to unprecedented fame.

This iconic creation not only spawned video games but also laid the groundwork for successful film franchises that captivated audiences worldwide. Throughout his career, Toriyama's imaginative storytelling and captivating characters left an indelible mark on the world of manga and entertainment, ensuring that his legacy will endure for generations to come.