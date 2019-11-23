Deals on Nintendo games accessories are rare to come by so when they are offered on sale, they don't go unnoticed. Black Friday is less than a week away but retailers are already serving up huge discounts on Switch titles.

Nintendo's Black Friday page also asks users to "check back soon for more deals," which means more offers are coming in the days leading up to the biggest shopping event of the year. That said, the Nintendo Switch console and the recently launched Switch Lite are selling really well so we're not quite sure if any deals will be offered on them, apart from the same Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle we saw last year.

Nintendo Switch games on sale

What we will see, however, is huge discounts being offered on digital downloads of Switch Games on the Eshop store sale, which went live on Friday and will continue through December 1. The Eshop sale is offering titles such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Cadence of Hyrule, and Dragon Quest Builders 2 at a 30 per cent discount.

Others including Microsoft, Best Buy and Target are also offering deals as part of their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Select Nintendo Switch games that normally retail for $60 apiece, will be available for $40 at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart starting Wednesday, November 27. These titles are as follows:

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Party

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Splatoon 2

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Mario Tennis Aces

Kirby Star Allies

Octopath Traveler

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

While Nintendo's page says these titles will be available for $40, Target's Black Friday ad knocks off an additional $10 off the price on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Tennis Aces, and Super Mario Odyssey for a limited time. More games will be added to the line-up as and when they're announced but the Nintendo website only officially confirms the above titles.

Nintendo Switch accessories on sale

Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con controllers are also getting a price cut for Black Friday, being offered for $60, $20 cheaper than its normal retail price. The deal will go live on Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, Wednesday onwards.

Pokémon fans can purchase the Poke Ball Plus accessory to catch their favourite pocket monsters in Pokémon Go, Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee and Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu.

It comes bundled with Mew, a special Pokémon that cannot be obtained by normal gameplay in any of the main Pokémon series games. The Poke Ball Plus, which usually retails for $50, will go on sale for just $20 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart starting Thursday, November 28.

As mentioned above, Nintendo if offering the Switch console bundled with a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for its full price of $300.

To jog your memory, the same bundle was offered during last year's Black Friday sale but this year's one is a little bit of a disappointment considering that it includes the same console as last year despite the fact that an upgraded Nintendo Switch console has since been launched with better battery life.

So if you're interested in Mario Kart and don't mind compromising the extended battery life, this is still a pretty good deal. The game usually goes for around $50 if bought separately on Amazon and elsewhere, so you'll be saving a good amount on this bundle. The console deal will be available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart Thursday onwards.