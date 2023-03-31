Dr. Romantic 3 Spoilers: Cast Member Kim Min Jae Spills About Park Eun Tak's Past and Romance

Dr. Romantic 3 will premiere on SBS Friday, April 28, at 10 pm KST. Episode 1 will feature Doldam Hospital as an independent trauma care center. The chapter will follow the staff members of this countryside hospital as they work together. It will introduce cast member Kim Min Jae as nurse Park Eun Tak. The actor recently spilled about his character's past and romance in the medical drama series.

Min Jae described Dr. Romantic as a project that feels like home to him. The actor said he is honored to reunite with the Doldam family after gaining various experiences from other projects. The cast member also said he is happy to work with them again.

"I wanted to add power to the meaning that people who share the same goal at Doldam Hospital are still there," the actor continued.

Min Jae then teased a few vital elements of this season that will excite the viewers. According to him, the upcoming sequel will reveal why Eun Tak joined Doldam Hospital. While sharing the hidden past of his character, the story will showcase the romantic relationship between Eun Tak and doctor Yoon Ah Reum. The actor said both the characters would show deeper emotions, which they could not show in season 2.

Meanwhile, the production team said they are grateful to the actor for reprising his role in the medical drama. They described Min Jae as an actor with a strong sense of responsibility and great affection for the project. The producers shared that it was not an easy decision for the actor, but he is adding to the strength of this project.

Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop in Dr. Romantic 3

Lee Sung Kyung will return as cardiothoracic surgeon Cha Eun Jae. She will showcase her confident side to the viewers as a surgeon at Doldam Hospital. The surgeon will oversee the younger doctors in the cardiothoracic department. This department cannot function without her. The viewers would see a new side of her after she adopts a leadership role.

"Cha Eun Jae's growth continues into Season 3 too. At Doldam Hospital, she will continuously prove the path she chose to be a doctor and exemplify that she understands the weight of responsibility. Lee Sung Kyung joined Season 3 with extraordinary affection for the drama and her character. Please look forward to the performance of Season 3's Lee Sung Kyung, who has completely become Cha Eun Jae, a character of growth," the production team shared.

In the meantime, actor Ahn Hyo Seop will transform into a genius and reliable surgeon, Seo Woo Jin, in Dr. Romantic 3. The cast member will portray his matured side as he performs surgeries at Doldam Hospital as general surgeon Woo Jin. He would follow in the footsteps of Dr. Kim and try to save the lives of as many people as he could with his talents.

"Actor Ahn Hyo Seop, who matured together with Seo Woo Jin, has returned with his character of a lifetime. Similar to how Seo Woo Jin matured three years ago, actor Ahn Hyo Seop also surprised everyone with his consolidated performance. Please anticipate Season 3 while wondering how Seo Woo Jin has changed in the past three years," the production team commented.

The followers of this medical drama series can look forward to the onscreen romance between Eun Jae and Woo Jin in the upcoming sequel.