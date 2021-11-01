Dr Joe Reed Claims Robinhood will List Shiba Inu on November 1, Shares 'Insider' Screenshot

Dr Joe Reed, who is a wellness coach, lawyer and a cryptocurrency advisor, took to Twitter claiming that Robinhood will officially announce listing Shinba Inu on their platform on November 1, 2021.

Reed revealed that he has his own source who's an insider in Robinhood and shared a screenshot of their conversation. Going by the chat, the insider reveals that Robinhood will make an announcement on November 1.

''BREAKING: My insider works at @RobinhoodApp and was able to sneak this screenshot out for me. It's happening #ShibaArmy folks. Be sure to follow and invest early,'' he tweeted.

Also, just a few days ago, a crypto listing website CoinMomo also claimed that Robinhood would indeed announce listing SHIB on November 1. However, none of these are confirmed by Robinhood and we'll have to wait and watch if the top exchange firm will really list SHIB or not.

Speculations about SHIB getting on board with Robinhood has been doing the rounds since quite sometime now but the pitch reached feverous levels after Shiba Inu spiked up +900% in October, 2021.

The coin ended up being the third most talked about cryptocurrency in the world, and is only behind giants Bitcoin and Etherum. Even with market cap, Shiba Inu had flipped Dogecoin last week but is now behind Doge, and could flip it all over again. SHIB's market cap currently stands at $37 billion while Doge is at $38 billion.

Robinhood's Q3 results show a drastic dip in crypto revenue as compared to its previous Q2 results where Dogecoin single-handedly gave them 61% in revenues. The dwindling hype of Dogecoin and its stagnant price is hurting Robinhood's revenue and a new listing of Shiba Inu could pull it out of its financial miseries.

Shiba Inu can open the floodgates to newer customers and Robinhood can benefit from the mass-hysteria the coin brings on the table. It could be a win-win situation for both SHIB and Robinhood and the coin is expected to shoot up further after it gets listen on the top exchange platform.

Shiba Inu at the time of publishing was trading at $0.00007101 and is up +10.86% in the 24-hours day trade. The coin remains bullish and is attracting heavy buying pressure. The price could hit another new all time high (ATH) after a Robinhood listing.