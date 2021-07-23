Dr. Alex Khadavi: Celebrity Dermatologist Caught on Camera Going on Homophobic Rant Against Gay Neighbors, Calls Them 'F*ggots' [VIDEO]

Dr. Alex Khadavi, a famous Los Angeles-based dermatologist who has a long list of celebrity clients, allegedly went on a profanity-laced homophobic rant directed at his gay neighbors earlier this month and now has a restraining order issued against him.

Khadavi, who has treated the likes of Lance Bass, Scott Disick and the Kardashians, allegedly made the homophobic remarks to his building's concierge about the two men in the lobby of his West Hollywood condo on July 7 and the whole thing was caught on video, footage of which was obtained by TMZ.

'F*cking F*ggots'

"I'll f*ck you up. F*cking f—ts," Khadavi allegedly yelled about his neighbors to the building's concierge in the footage.

"Who?," the guy manning the front desk asks as Khadavi comes into frame with his dog on a leash. Khadavi once again refers to his neighbors with the f-word.

He then goes on to say he'll shoot these people before threatening to kill them before taking his dog for a walk. "Nobody tells me what to do. My parents don't tell me ... I'll f*ckng shoot you in the f*cking face, f*cking f*ggot," Khadavi is heard saying "I'll blow their f*cking heads off. Khadavi continues his tirade against the neighbors after returning to the lobby. Watch the video below:

Neighbors File for Restraining Order Against Khadavi

The homophobic rant resulted in one of the neighbors filing for a restraining order against Khadavi for himself and his husband.

According to the legal documents, the neighbors said they feared for their lives after the

the concierge told them that two months before this incident, Khadavi showed him a handgun he was carrying while taking his dog for a walk.

This is not the first time Khadavi has had a restraining order filed against him over alleged homophobic remarks. In 2016, In 2016, Matt Altman, the star of "Million Dollar Listing," filed a restraining order against Khadavi, claiming the dermatologist threatened to kill him and made anti-Semitic, homophobic and racist remarks to him, the report said.