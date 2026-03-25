Dow Jones Risk Unit Posts 20% Revenue Jump as News Corp Stock Lags Analyst Targets

News Corp's Dow Jones Risk and Compliance unit posted 20% revenue growth to $96 million in the second quarter, the sharpest expansion across the entire Dow Jones portfolio. The parent company's stock trades roughly 40% below the mean analyst price target. That gap is where the story gets complicated.

Analyst consensus on News Corp (Nasdaq: NWSA), the New York-based global media and information services company, sits at approximately 80% buy or strong-buy ratings, with a mean price target of $37.94, according to aggregated data from Public.com. Zacks Investment Research carries a Strong Buy rating with an average target near $39. Simply Wall St's discounted cash flow models put the stock 25 to 29% below its estimated intrinsic fair value. Technical traders, pricing News Corp against declining print advertising peers, appear to be reaching a different conclusion than fundamental analysts running the numbers on its data and compliance businesses.

The Dow Jones Risk and Compliance unit sells subscription-based regulatory data and due-diligence tools to financial institutions, law firms, and corporate compliance departments across 52 global jurisdictions. Its revenue profile, recurring contracts with enterprise clients, high retention, and limited exposure to ad markets, reads closer to a B2B fintech or RegTech provider than to a newspaper group. That product line generated $96 million in Q2, growing at a rate that outpaced every other segment in the Dow Jones division.

At a Dow Jones investor briefing in March, the division set a target of $1 billion in annual segment EBITDA within five years, representing roughly 70% growth from fiscal 2025 levels. The roadmap leans on digital transformation and artificial intelligence monetization, with AI-powered compliance tools positioned as the primary driver of new contract wins. Dow Jones separately raised the monthly price of a Wall Street Journal digital subscription from $38.99 to $44.99 without a measurable impact on subscriber volume, a signal of pricing power that fundamental analysts have noted as evidence of brand durability.

News Corp's broader portfolio complicates the valuation picture. The company spans Dow Jones, digital real estate through REA Group (its dominant Australian property listings platform), book publishing through HarperCollins, and traditional news media operations. REA Group's strong financial performance and ongoing digital expansion have made it a key earnings contributor, yet News Corp's stock continues to trade at a multiple more consistent with a print-dependent media conglomerate than a diversified data business.

Management has responded to the valuation gap with capital allocation moves. News Corp is executing share buybacks at four times the pace of the prior year, drawing on a $1 billion repurchase authorization. Institutional investors have also been adding exposure: Capital Fund Management boosted its holdings in News Corp by 105.2%, according to a regulatory filing cited by MarketBeat. The company beat analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings per share in its most recent quarterly report.

Writing on Reddit's r/investing forum, a user framed the position this way: "NWSA is one of those stocks where the market is pricing in the worst of the legacy assets and giving you the growth assets for free."

Investors and analysts now have a concrete milestone to watch. The $1 billion EBITDA target for the Dow Jones division, if achieved on schedule, would force a direct comparison between News Corp and enterprise data peers rather than media holding companies. Whether the stock's current discount to analyst targets closes before that milestone arrives depends on how quickly the market updates its mental model of what News Corp actually sells.