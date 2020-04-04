The entire world is shut down due to coronavirus outbreak, and people are trying to quarantine themselves in their homes to prevent a possible community spread of Covid-19.

At this moment where people find it hard to kill their time, International Business Times, Singapore edition presents you with the list of top 5 alien movies that can be watched on Netflix.

Arrival (IMDB Rating: 7.9/10)

Arrival directed by Denis Villeneuve is a real gem of a film, and it is not like that old-fashioned alien flicks where little green men visit earth to invade humankind. This film showcases the story of a linguistic expert who tries to interpret the language of extraterrestrial aliens after the crucial first contact.

Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker played the lead roles in this movie, and upon its release, it received positive reviews from all corners. After the completion of its theatrical run, Arrival grossed more than $200 million worldwide.

Paul (IMDB Rating: 7/10)

Paul is a breezy comedy entertainer set in the backdrop of Area 51, the alleged US military base where alien experiments are being conducted. The film directed by Greg Mottola portrays the story of two comic buffs who take a road trip to Area 51. Things take an unexpected turn in their lives when they meet an alien. However, the FBI soon starts hunting them, and the duo should now take the alien to the spaceship.

Paul stars Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Seth Rogan, Jason Bateman, Kristen Wiig, and Bill Hader in the lead roles. Upon release in 2011, Paul received positive reviews, and it grossed $98 million at the box-office.

Beyond Skyline (IMDB Rating: 5.3/10)

Even though the IMDB rating of Beyond Skyline is not that great, this film is a perfect pick for the audience who love alien movies. The film directed by Liam O'Donnell was a box-office flop, but it has those moments that will make you thrilled, especially if you love movies where extraterrestrials pay a visit to the earth.

Beyond Skyline stars Frank Grillo, Bojana Novakovic, Iko Uwais, and Callan Mulvey in lead roles.

Super 8 (IMDB Rating: 7/10)

JJ Abram's Super 8 is a revisit to the 1980s. The film revolves around the life of a group of teenagers who accidentally gets involved in an alien cover-up.

This film is produced by Steven Spielberg, and this single factor is enough and more to make this movie worth a watch. Super 8 stars Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, and Kyle Chandler in the lead roles.

Dark Skies (IMBD Rating: 6.3/10)

Dark Skies is not a perfectly crafted alien movie, but this film has the heart at the right place, and this edge of the seat thriller will not make you disappointed in any manner. Directed by Scott Stewart, this film portrays the story of a family who gets targeted by a dark alien force.

Dark Skies stars Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton, Dakota Goyo, and J. K. Simmons in the lead roles.