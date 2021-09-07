'Don't Cry for Me': Michael K. Williams Shared Cryptic Final Post on Instagram Days before His Death

Michael K. Williams shared a poignant last post on Instagram before his sudden death on Monday. The video posted last week shows Williams telling his fans and friends not to "cry for him". A week later, the 54-year-old actor was found dead in his New York City apartment on Monday, police said.

Although no official cause behind his sudden death has been announced, initial reports claim that Williams died of a suspected drug overdose. The actor had been widely hailed for his role in gritty thriller 'The Wire', in which he played a gay armed robber who specialized in holding up drug dealers.

Haunting Final Post

Following Williams' sudden death, his last Instagram post has resurfaced, with fans trying to draw a connection if the actor knew he would soon die. Williams shared the video last week that showed fellow New Yorker comedian Tracy Morgan passionately urging friends and fans "Don't cry for me" while talking about surviving a near-fatal limousine wreck in 2014.

The video clip shows Tracy, 52, speaking passionately during a radio interview, where he said: "Don't cry for me. Okay, I had a misfortunate accident. Don't cry for me! Cry for others man. My grandmother told me when you think you doing bad, there's always someone out there worse. There's people out there in the world with nobody to love and nobody love them."

The 40-second clip was from Morgan's 2018 appearance on "The Breakfast Club" podcast. Morgan then asks the show's hosts, "How about that! What is happiness? What is happiness? Whatever you think it is wrong. It's simpler than that. It's way simpler than that."

The clip ends with this final comment from Tracy, "You know what true happiness is? Having something to look forward to."

Strange Coincidence

It seems to be a strange coincidence that Williams chose to upload a video that now seems so close to reality following his death. Williams posted the clip on August 31 and in the caption wrote, "I love u brother! @tracymorgan #realOG" â€” just six days before he was found dead of a suspected heroin overdose in his Williamsburg penthouse.

According to IBDB, Morgan and Williams also appeared in the same episode of 2008 sketch comedy show 'Human Giant'.

In 2014, Morgan was riding in a limousine when it was struck by a Walmart truck on the New Jersey Turnpike. Morgan was lucky to have survived the accident in which his friend comedian James McNair was killed. Morgan was critically injured and put into a coma for two weeks.

Williams was best known for starring as Omar Little on the TV series 'The Wire'. He also starred on the HBO series 'Boardwalk Empire' and the HBO telefilm biopic 'Bessie'.