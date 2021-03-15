Months after rapper Trey Songz tested positive for the fatal COVID-19, he was seen spitting in mouths of two women in a leaked NSFW clip. The internet was left disgusted with the clip, which many suspected was either part of a sex tape or an upcoming video.

Trey, whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, had tested positive for coronavirus in October last year. "Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19. I've taken many tests as I've been out protesting, food drives. Of course, I have a very young son at home so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive. My grandfather passed away early this year and while it wasn't said that it was COVID, I do believe it was; so, I've always taken it serious," Trey had written in his Instagram post.

Trey Was Also Involved in Sex Tape Rumors

The recent 13-second clip shows a shirtless Trey standing and holding chins of two unidentified women who knelt in front of him. The women were seen licking each other's tongue as Trey spit his saliva in their mouths.

The ambience around him suggested either a video or photo shoot in progress. In February, the Slow Motion singer was embroiled in a sex tape controversy. The wild rumors started soon after the video of a woman performing oral sex on a man went viral. Though the face of the man wasn't visible in the video clip, several users found a similarity with Trey's tattoos on his arm.

Though there wasn't any communication from Trey's end either denying or accepting the allegations being made, he did post a video on Instagram where he is seen walking with a limp.

The video included the soundtrack by Juvenile's "Set It Off" track, with the lines, "I walk with a limp, cause my nuts heavy/And I like it from the back so hold your butt steady," part of the post.

Social Media Users Left Disgusted With the Viral Clip

Trey was criticized for his act with many fearing the spread of coronavirus. "It's starting to look like Trey Songz will do anything for attention these days from leaked sex tapes now mouth spitting," wrote a user.

"Tell y'all man Trey Songz to stop leaking his own videos. Ain't no way the same man is always getting his stuff leaked. If he was a woman y'all would've been called him an attention seeker, said he don't love himself, and questioned his upbringing," tweeted a user.

"All This COVID Shit Going On And Trey Songz Is Spitting In Bitches Mouth," commented another user.