Andrew Cuomo Caught With Unzipped Pants, Wrapped Blanket While Taking a Walk With Daughter

Governor Andrew Cuomo was caught with unzipped pants as he took a stroll with his daughter, Mariah on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion in Albany. Calls seeking the New York governor's resignation gained momentum as seventh woman came forward accusing Cuomo of sexually harassing her.

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, issued a joint statement demanding Cuomo's resignation in light of multiple women accusing him of sexual harassment.

Cuomo Appeared Tense While Taking a Stroll

Cuomo was seen walking around the mansion's ground. Wearing khaki-colored trousers paired with a light blue shirt, Cuomo had a blanket draped around his shoulders. Cuomo was seen talking on the phone as he took swig from a bottle of Saratoga Springs Water.

In yet another picture, Cuomo's daughter was also seen accompanying him as she held on to his arm. However, what caught the netizens' eye was what appeared to be an open fly of Cuomo's pants. "Ummm can someone tell @NYGovCuomo to zip his pants," wrote a user while sharing the image.

"Cuomo @NYGovCuomo the Butcher looks like his zipper is opens and a beer bottle in his hands," mentioned another one.

"The only thing in NY that's "open for business," apparently, is Cuomo's zipper," read another tweet.

The New York Governor was also mocked for bring draped in blanket. "Photo today showed NY Gov. Cuomo with blanket over body next to a happy dog. Ya see? Everyone, including top Dems like Chuck Schumer, R abandoning sexless Cuomo & asking him to resign. But not dog. He's man's best friend, keeps wagging tail. Cuomo got a bone 4 him in back pocket?" commented a user.

Pressure to Resign on Cuomo Increases

The Daily Mail reported that in a joint statement issued seeking Cuomo's resignation, Senators Schumer and Gillibrand said: "Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign."

Backing the democrats' demands House Intelligence Chairman and California Rep. Adam Schiff also asked Cuomo to resign. "I don't think he can carry on,' Schiff told Wolf Blitzer on CNN.

In a tweet, Tom DiNapooli wrote: "These allegations are extremely disturbing and are impairing Governor Cuomo's ability to lead, as our state struggles through a crisis and must make critical budget decisions. It is time for him to step down."

According to the outlet, New York representatives Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez along with 12 other New York Congressional Democrats asked urged Cuomo to step aside amidst the allegations.