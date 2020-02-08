The US President Donald Trump has remained the meme world's favourite character ever since he got elected as the President. Recently, the internet world was flooded with 'Trump memes' after a picture of the US president was posted on a twitter account, following his acquittal in all impeachment charges.

What inspired the memes?

The photo of the US President while walking across the south lawn of the White House was shared by William Moon, White House correspondent on @photowhitehouse.

"@realDonaldTrump returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020," Moon captioned the picture. Going a step further, Moon even went to post a black and white version of the picture, that appeared, even more, creepier than the original one.

Blame it on the lightening or natural skin tone of the president, the picture highlighted the boldly visible colour lines on his face. The photograph was taken after the President returned to White House following his trip from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Some netizens even believed that Trump had put on make-up and the colour lines was a result of poor blending technique. Jason Kelly, the Republican National Convention makeup artist, during an interview with Harper's Bazaar revealed that while Trump hardly got any makeup during the campaigning events prior to becoming a President, things changed after the campaign.

The make-up artist believes that Trump's complexion is probably because of tanning beds or spray tans. "Trump wears the goggles and you can see the hyper-pigmentation around his eyes," said the make-up artist.

The mystery behind Trump's skin tone continues

It is not for the first time that Trump's orange coloured complexion has made headlines. Last year in September, while addressing the audience during the policy retreat in Baltimore, Trump blamed the energy-saving bulbs made his skin appear orange.

"The lightbulb. People said what's with the lightbulb? I said here's the story. And I looked at it, the bulb that we're being forced to use, number one to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst," he stated.

Yahoo came up with a timeline highlighting the changing skin tone of Trump over the decades. While in 1980s Trump, a businessman that time, had a pale skin tone which turned into a naturally fair tone with rosy tints in 1990s. The citrus shade started appearing on his skin by 2005.