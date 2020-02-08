Choi Seung-hyun popular as Bing Bang's TOP released an Instagram live on his official account and said he will never make a comeback in Korea. TOP is out of the limelight since his marijuana controversy in 2017. In the live video, he is seen talking to his fans and when asked about his comeback he says that "people are mean, I will never make a Korean comeback."

The report of Allkpop also stated that TOP released this video for his fans to give them a glimpse of how is he now. The report claims that the rapper-singer said that he was not doing good. The rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor is currently out of the mainstream but is heard in the video saying he is concentrating on making his own music.

TOP does not want to make a comeback in Korea

In the live video, he can be seen with a kind of unkempt hair and glasses. However, he also hoped that his friends, fans and family stay close to him in the video. In 2017, TOP pleaded guilty of four charges of marijuana including two cases related to liquid marijuana. He was sentenced to two years of probation and 10 months of jail term. His service during military enlistment was also re-evaluated.

TOP enlisted for military service on February 9, 2017. He was serving as a conscripted police officer. The singer was supposed to be discharged from duty on November 8, 2018. But as he was being prosecuted in the marijuana case, he was suspended from police duty and was sent to a different police division.

TOP was discharged from is mandatory service on July 6, 2019

Following this, he was found unconscious in a police barrack and was hospitalized. His first trial began on June 29 at Seoul District Court and he pleaded guilty of consuming marijuana during four instances. He was sentenced to two years of probation by the court.

TOP resumed his mandatory service as a public service officer at Yongsan Arts and Crafts Centre in Seoul in January 2018. He was discharged from his duties on July 6, 2019. Before joining YG Entertainment, TOP performed as an underground rapper. He debuted with Bing Bang as a lead rapper in 2006. His popular singles include "Turn it up," "Doom Dada." He has also acted in TV series "I Am Sam", followed by "Iris". Into the Fire was one of the popular movies that won him much accolade.