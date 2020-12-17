US President Donald Trump was in for another round of memes on Twitter when the microblogging site's users pushed for "Stanky Trump" hashtag. The hashtag, which brought the memories of Diaper Don trend, was trending on number one spot on Twitter.

In the past few months, the microblogging site has irked the outgoing President by often flagging his tweets related to the presidential elections and labelling them as misguided information. Trump, too, has often claimed Twitter to be biased against Republicans.

Don Jr. Was Called 'Stank' in High School

The hashtag 'Stanky Trump' mocked the President even though it started after an old picture of his son Donald John Trump Jr. resurfaced on social media. The photo, which appeared to be taken out from a yearbook, mentions Don Jr.'s nickname as 'Stank'.

It is not the first time that Trump has been mocked for something unpleasant and even disgusting. Recently, a compiled video of Trump farting during various events went viral on social media.

However, it was "Diaper Don" that ticked off the President who finally took to Twitter to express his displeasure. "For purposes of national security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated," he tweeted soon after the hashtag was trending on number one spot. Section 230 is legislation made law as part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. This specific portion of the law "generally provides immunity for website publishers from third-party content."

'Stanky Trump' Memes Roll Out on Twitter

Netizens soon jumped the bandwagon to troll the US President instead. Many shared memes on the trending topic. Twitterati used the hashtag to last out at Trump over his recent rantings targeting the US elections.

"Trump didn't lose because the election was rigged. Trump lost because he's the WORST U.S. President ever. Period. #StankyTrump," a user wrote.

"Man child of epic proportion!@realDonaldTrump is the biggest loser in American history #StankyTrump," opined a user as other spoke about Trump's infamous tan, "It's that spray tan smell mixed with full diaper, right? Is that the reason #StankyTrump is trending?"

