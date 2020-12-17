Paul Alexander, the former science adviser in the Trump administration, was termed murderer after leaked emails revealed he asked for deliberately infecting millions of Americans with COVID-19. A top Trump appointee, Alexander pushed for adopting 'herd immunity' approach to fight the global pandemic.

At the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, both Trump and his administration had repeatedly insisted that coronavirus was nothing but a common flu which will be die down soon. The pandemic has so far infected over 17 million people and killed more than 200,000 in US alone.

'We Want Them Infected,' Alexander Had Said in Official Communique

In an exclusive report published by POLITICO, the outlet said that Alexander made the outrageous claims in the internal emails between the Trump administration.

In an email written to the Health and Human Services assistant secretary for public affairs Michael Caputo and six others on July 4, the then science advisor Alexander insisted that 'there is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD.'

"Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk....so we use them to develop herd...we want them infected..." Alexander added.

In yet another email written to the Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Caputo and eight other senior officials, Alexander said, "[I]t may be that it will be best if we open up and flood the zone and let the kids and young folk get infected" in order to get "natural immunity...natural exposure." It was on his repeated insistence that Caputo asked Alexander to research the idea.

The outlet further claimed that in his email sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield Alexander expressed disappointment over the closure of colleges following the outbreak in US.

Calling the younger people the most potent weapon in the battle against COVID-19, Alexander wrote: "We essentially took off the battlefield the most potent weapon we had...younger healthy people, children, teens, young people who we needed to fastly [sic] infect themselves, spread it around, develop immunity, and help stop the spread."

Social Media Irked Over Alexander's Leaked Emails

It is noteworthy that Alexander was Trump's personal pick to be appointed as second fiddle to Caputo in April. However ,after the expose, Alexander was called a 'murderer' by the social media users who were left enraged with his sinister plans of exposing millions to the virus.

"Advisor to Trump Paul Alexander you are murderer. Do not care about kids get in the coronavirus or their parents and dying. You are disgraceful you are not a doctor you are a conspiracy nut. You people are crazy. We the People know the truth," wrote a user.

"This is utterly despicable. The @gop needs to be charged with murder. Paul Alexander needs to be charged with murder. tRump is a murderer. @SenMurphyOffice What legal measures will be taken against Paul Alexander?" wrote another.

"Paul Alexander is a literal murderer. The Trump administration was pursuing something not much different than a Nazi eugenics program," read a tweet.