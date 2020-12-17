Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden who is being probed by the DOJ for money laundering and foreign deals, is likely to hold his first solo art show next year. The 50-year-old is in talks with New York's Georges Bergès Gallery to represent him.

Hunter, who went missing following his 'laptop scandal' in which his deals with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma were exposed, is engaged in creating blown ink abstractions on paper. The 50-year-old son of the incoming US President is known to have a long history of drug abuse.

Biden Says Art Helped Him Fight Addiction

In a report published by Page Six, the outlet quoted sources revealing that Hunter is finalizing a deal as an artist to be represented by New York's Georges Bergès Gallery. However, the announcement and exhibition of his work is being planned for next year, reported the outlet.

Earlier in February this year, Hunter, while speaking to The New York Times, had said that painting was literally keeping him sane. "For years I wouldn't call myself an artist. Now I feel comfortable saying it. Painting puts my energy toward something positive," he continued. "It keeps me away from people and places where I shouldn't be," he had told the outlet.

Hunter, who creates his art pieces by using a metal straw to blow alcohol ink onto Japanese Yupo paper, has an art studio in a pool house in the Hollywood Hills. "I want to protect this place. The one thing I have left is my art. It's the one thing they can't take away from me or conflate with anything else," he was quoted by the outlet.

Social Media Not Excited About Hunter's Art Show

Even as Joe Biden denied any involvement in his son's business dealings and claimed that Hunter was innocent, many social media users feel that the upcoming art exhibition will be used to launder money.

"What a great way to launder money,,, Command millions for your "art," tweeted a user.

"Remember, they buy/sell "art" at exorbitant prices as a way of shuffling around large sums of money without capturing the attention of the Feds," wrote another user.

"Did y'all see Hunter Biden is having an art show? Looks like he must be needing a front for raising quick, big,, money," opined a user.

"Hunter friggin Biden is going to launder money through his art show. I mean they're not even trying at this point," tweeted one.