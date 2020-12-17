US President Donald Trump has no intentions of leaving the White House on January 20 despite it being the inauguration day of President-elect Joe Biden. Trump, who hasn't accepted his defeat yet, has already announced his plans to run for President in 2024.

After January 20 Trump has no legal immunity to exercise his claims over either the office or the resident in the White House. Entering or remaining in any restricted building violates 18 US Code § 1752, which recommends a punishment of a fine or imprisonment of up to one year.

'Trump is Throwing F**king Tantrum'- White House Advisor

The shocking claims of Trump refusing to leave White House on January 20 was made by CNN's Erin Burnett on his show, who claimed that she was informed by the advisors at the White House.

"Sources tell CNN that the president has pulled a 180, no longer privately, quote/unquote, 'getting the joke,' not that it was ever funny," host Erin Burnett explained. "He used to privately accept the reality that he lost the election, but now, no. He's now starting to believe his own lies, that the election was stolen. He now believes that, so much so, that Trump has told some advisers that he may not leave the White House on Inauguration Day," she added.

The CNN further quoted an unnamed advisor who said that Trump was throwing a temper tantrum and lashing out.

Secret Service To Pull Out Trump White House

Soon after the news went out, social media was out with memes trolling Trump. Many even called out for Secret Service to forcibly remove Trump from the White House on January 20.

"Donald , you should be packing, your time is UP buddy. You got to go!! You do not have to go to your house, but you got to leave the White House! YOU GOT TO GO ! YOUR TIME IS UP !" tweeted a user.

"Trump advisers are reporting that he is going to refuse to leave the White House. Can I PLEASE volunteer to be Secret Service that day. It can even be a secret," tweeted other. Here are some of the memes: