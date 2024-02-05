Doja Cat Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction after Accidental Nip Slip in Racy Dress at Grammys 2024 [WATCH]

Doja Cat suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys, hosted at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. The 28-year-old artist, known for "Streets," donned a daring sheer nude corset-style dress designed by Dilara Fındıkoğlu for the major music event.

The daring dress accentuated Doja's waist, emphasizing her curves, and strategically placed ruffles helped maintain the rapper's modesty in front of the cameras. However, as the "Paint the Town Red" singer confidently walked the red carpet, it appeared that she may have unintentionally revealed more than intended, as her dress seemed to slip down, exposing more of her nipples. The photos have since gone viral.

Nip Slip at the Grammys

The singer seemed oblivious to the nip slip and continued to strike poses for the photographers, proudly displaying the stunning design that included a dramatic finish with a ruffled train.

She complemented the ensemble with striking diamond jewelry, including two crucifix necklaces that adorned the cathedral tattoo on her chest.

The entirely transparent dress also revealed several temporary tattoos across her body. Among these tattoos, one prominently featured the name of the dress designer written in large letters across her forehead.

She also adorned herself with various silver accents, including cross earrings and layered necklaces. To complete the look, Doja wore a pair of black-rimmed eyeglasses.

The artist was nominated for three awards at the event.

Her single "Attention" received nominations in the categories of Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance. Besides, her song "Paint the Town Red" earned a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Both tracks are featured on "Scarlet," Doja's fourth studio album released in September 2023.

Unlucky Doja Cat

While Doja's music catalog has garnered 19 nominations throughout her decade-long career in the industry, she has only one Grammy win. At the 2022 awards, Doja and SZA won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their track "Kiss Me More," and their acceptance speech quickly became a viral sensation.

This year, SZA was nominated in nine categories, including prestigious categories like Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Following closely behind was Taylor Swift with six nominations.

However, Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year award this time too.

This year, female artists made a solid impact and dominated major categories at the Grammy Awards, a night that was aptly dubbed the 'Year of the Women.' Taylor Swift made history by winning her fourth Album of the Year award. Billie Eilish won Song of the Year with "What Was I Made For?" Miley Cyrus took home Record of the Year for "Flowers."

The ceremony's live performances were also dominated by women. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell delivered a moving performance. Other performers included the likes of Dua Lipa and Tracy Chapman, the latter memorably duetting with Luke Combs on a rendition of her hit "Fast Car."