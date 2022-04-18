Doja Cat Stuns Audience With Her Coachella Show; Video Shows Fans Go Gaga Over Seductive Punk and Rap

Doja Cat stunned the audience at her Coachella show as she presented the fusion of seductive punk and rap on Sunday night. She made her Coachella debut as she performed tracks off last year's Planet Her and more.

She debuted the new "Hound Dog"â€“interpolating song "Vegas"â€”which is set to appear in Baz Luhrmann's Elvisâ€”and was joined by Tyga and Rico Nasty for performances of "Juicy" and "Tia Tamera," respectively. She closed the set with a preview of another new song, according to Pitchfork.

Doja sang for thousands of screaming fans during the final hours of the first weekend's slew of featured artists. Her appearance on the show was incredible as she wore a collection of show-stopping costumes.

Doja's Iconic Dress

The rapper shared a PlayStation ad after the eventful night and showed her playing a game of Ratchet and Clank.

The unique clip showed Doja appearing in the eccentric bikini top featuring a realistic image of the breast with the nipple located exactly where the wearer's nipple would be. The iconic garment was designed by proud feminists Robyn Graves and Michelle Lytle, where the top is intended to normalize, rather than sexualize, the female anatomy, according to the Daily Mail.

During the show, Cat had also emerged in a zebra-print dress. She looked stunning in the two-piece hot pant set as she had knee-high boots.

Doja Cat Wanted to Quit Music Last Month

Cat last month claimed that she wanted to quit music as she received backlash on social media from fans in Paraguay.

On March 25, Doja made a tweet stating that she is done with music and wanted to quit as fans dragged her for not apologizing to the people who were waiting for her performance in Paraguay. She was a headliner at the Asuncionico Festival.

Social media users were quick to respond to her performance. "Doja Cat is the best performer at this year's Coachella," said a Twitter user named @iambuterastann.

Apart from her performance, her dress was also a center of attraction for users. "Doja Cat had 4 Different looks and she DEVOURED EVERY LAST FUCKING ONE," said another Twitter user named @wiz_thcreator.