Does Kimberly Guilfoyle Have a New Lover? Ex-Fiancee of Don Jr. Hints at New Romance as She Teases Him with Valentine's Day Revenge Dress

Kimberly Guilfoyle hinted at a possible new romance on Valentine's Day as she showed off a bouquet of roses on her Instagram Stories. The ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. also sported a shimmering silver dress on Friday as she marked the occasion, just hours after his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, posted a love heart emoji while vacationing with the first son.

Guilfoyle's post came only days after Trump Jr. attended the Super Bowl with Anderson and his children. In the days leading up to Valentine's Day, both Anderson and Guilfoyle shared competing posts about their preparations for the occasion, hinting at the way the two are enjoying their new lives.

Revenge Romance

On Wednesday, Anderson posted a photo of an extravagant gift basket filled with romantic treats, prompting Guilfoyle to follow up with her own photo of a bouquet of roses. Guilfoyle's vibrant pink roses came from Miami's luxury florist, Le Boutique Royal, with a price tag of around $250.

Suggesting that she may have a new admirer, she simply captioned the post with "thank you" and two pink heart emojis.

This comes months after reports claimed Guilfoyle was "blindsided" by Trump Jr.'s relationship with Anderson while they were still engaged.

Sources close to Trump Jr. have reportedly been uneasy about Anderson's increasing visibility in his public life, raising concerns about her past as a Florida socialite.

Supporters of the former president's eldest son have questioned whether Anderson aligns with the "MAGA" movement, pointing to her previous backing of the Black Lives Matter movement and her support for strict Covid regulations.

Insiders have also suggested that her well-known party lifestyle in Palm Beach doesn't reflect the level of sophistication typically expected for someone associated with the first family. "It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago," a source told at that time.

"But to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble."

Not the Right Romance

At least two people close to Trump Jr. have claimed that Anderson is merely using him as a stepping stone in her pursuit of social status and her glamorous influencer lifestyle. Following Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's split shortly before the election, President Trump appointed Guilfoyle as the new U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Don Jr. wasted no time in expressing his enthusiasm over his ex-fiancée's relocation to Athens, saying, "I am so proud of Kimberly."

"She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First."

With Guilfoyle no longer in the picture, Don Jr. and Anderson's relationship became more visible, with the pair attending several high-profile events together, including Trump's inauguration last month.

This week, the couple openly revealed their romance as Don Jr. brought Anderson to the Super Bowl alongside his children. Their appearance risked an awkward encounter with Guilfoyle, who was also at the event.

Don Jr. was also spotted taking photos with celebrities, including Kevin Costner.