Who Is Bettina Anderson? 37-Year-Old Florida Socialite Spotted Kissing Donald Trump Jr Is a Philanthropist and Fashion Enthusiast

Florida socialite Bettina Anderson has made headlines after she was spotted 'kissing' Donald Trump Jr. in Palm Beach. The August 17 kiss between Donald Jr. and the 37-year-old socialite at The Honor Bar reportedly took his fiancée of two years, Kimberly Guilfoyle, by shock. "She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," a source told The Daily Mail.

"They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt," the source added. The blonde beauty has captured Don Jr.'s attention, but she's known for more than just being his date at Royal Poinciana Plaza.

Socialite and Philanthropist

Bettina is a Florida-based philanthropist and co-founder of The Paradise Fund, a charity founded in 2005 that focuses on disaster relief and improving children's welfare and education globally.

She is also active with several other organizations, including The Everglades Foundation, The Society of the Four Arts, and the Project Paradise Film Fund.

"I am so proud of one of my most recent projects I am doing with the Project Paradise Film Fund initiative," she told Fashion Week Daily in 2022.

"One of the greatest focuses of my life is how I can be of service to others and a be steward of the environment."

Bettina confirmed in her Instagram bio that she is neither married nor has children.

She maintains a close relationship with her family, particularly her brothers, Kent and Loy, who co-founded The Paradise Fund alongside her. Bettina is the daughter of Inger and the late Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and is the second youngest of six siblings, which includes her twin sister.

"My mom has always been an inspiration to me," she told Fashion Week Daily.

"I am also so inspired by my friends, like my two girlfriends Ivey Leidy and Hope Smith, who are creating incredible brands while raising families and being incredible wives."

One of the Most Eligible Singles

In addition to being a dedicated philanthropist, the Florida socialite was named one of Jupiter Magazine's most eligible singles in 2019. Bettina described herself as a "personal trainer" and said that she resembles Heidi Klum.

She also considers herself a people person and shared that her greatest pride is her impressive network and talent for building connections.

"My biggest dream is to live a significant life. A life of meaning and of purpose," she said back in 2022.

"I want to engage this life with passion and with an attitude of gratitude, and to live in a way that honors creation."

Bettina is also passionate about fashion and believes that true style comes from "understanding your body and having confidence in whatever you wear," as noted by Moda Operandi.

"I think people look their best when they're wearing something they feel comfortable in and that they really love," she told Moda Operandi.

"I'm loving bold colors, micro minis, open backs, and square-toed sandals."