Donald Trump Picks Kimberley Guilfoyle as US Ambassador to Greece Amid Reports of Split with Trump Jr. as He Is Spotted with Bettina Anderson

President-elect Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that Kimberly Guilfoyle, the longtime fiancée of his eldest son, will take on the role of US ambassador to Greece in his upcoming administration. The announcement comes amid reports suggesting that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle have split and the new role offered by the president elect is a consolation prize to Guilfoyle.

Kimberly, 55, has not been spotted with Don Jr., 46, in the past several weeks. Meanwhile, he has been spending more time to Palm Beach socialite and "it girl" Bettina Anderson, who is reportedly the new woman in his life and someone he is said to be "crazy" about, according to reports.

Guilfoyle's New Role

"For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally," Trump, 78, posted on Truth Social. "Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad," the president-elect added.

Trump claimed that Guilfoyle is "perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece" and will advance US interests on issues "ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation."

Trump Jr. proposed to Guilfoyle on New Year's Eve in 2020, but the couple kept their engagement a secret for nearly a year.

However, sources revealed earlier on Tuesday that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship had been strained for some time, with the tension becoming apparent in recent arguments at the president-elect's resort in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"Don and Kimberly haven't been getting along over the past year," one source told the New York Post. "They get argumentative at Mar-a-Lago in front of people. Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public."

Recent photos have surfaced showing Don Jr. spending time with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, hinting that his relationship and engagement with Guilfoyle may have come to an end.

End of the Show

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News anchor, played a key role as chair of the Trump Victory Committee, the fundraising organization for the 45th president's 2020 campaign. She was a prominent figure during Trump's campaign, making numerous appearances at events and delivering speeches at several rallies.

She also addressed Republican delegates at the GOP National Convention in July.

A San Francisco native, Guilfoyle has a legal background, having worked as a prosecutor in the district attorney's offices of both San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In 2001, she married Gavin Newsom, who was then a San Francisco city supervisor and later became California's governor. The marriage ended in divorce in 2006.

On Tuesday, Guilfoyle said that she was "honored to accept" Trump's nomination, which will need approval from the Senate. "I'm honored to accept President Trump's nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate," she wrote on X. "President Trump's historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across the world."

"It was the democratic values born in Greece that helped shape the founding of America," Guilfoyle added. "And now, we have an opportunity to honor that history by bringing better days here at home and abroad."

"As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity."