Divorce Attorney Shin Episode 11 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Divorce Attorney Shin episode 11 will air on JTBC Saturday, April 8, at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the various challenges faced by attorney Shin Sung Han after he decided to appear in court on behalf of Ma Geum Hee. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the legal drama with subtitles on Netflix.

With just an episode left for the finale, the legal drama will shift its focus from the professional life of lawyer Sung Han to his personal life. The penultimate episode will take the viewers through the various phases of this infamous lawyer. After helping several people with their issues in married life, the attorney will use his expertise to help someone close to him.

Here are the International Air Timings of Divorce Attorney Shin Episode 10

Australia - 12 midnight

China - 9.30 pm

India - 7 pm

The UK - 1.30 pm

The US - 8.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Canada - 6.30 am

Divorce Attorney Shin Spoilers

Previously, Young Joo lost her first battle against Sung Han and nearly lost her job as the PR head of the Geumhwa Law Firm. But she is not someone to give up easily. So, Young Joo will execute a plan to secure her position in the law firm and Seo Jeong Guk's family. The divorce case of Geum Hee would take Sung Hwa through a rollercoaster. He must win the case while protecting his nephew, Seo Gi Yeong.

The followers of this legal drama can look forward to some light romance for the three main leads in the penultimate episode. Jang Hyeong Geun and Kim So Yeon might get their happy ending in Divorce Attorney Shin episode 11. Sung Hwa and Lee Seo Jin would get closer to each other as they worked together.

The legal drama stars Cho Seung Woo, Han Hye Jin, Kim Sung Kyun, Jung Moon Sung, Kang Mal Geum, Cha Hwa Yeon, Jeon Bae Soo, Noh Susanna, Han Eun Seong, Lee Eun Jae, Yoo Joo Hye, Kim Tae Hyang, Kong Hyun Ji, Lee Ho Jae, Kim Joon Eui, and Kang Hye Won.