Divorce Attorney Shin Episode 10 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Divorce Attorney Shin episode 10 will air on JTBC Sunday, April 2, at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will feature the next evil move by Jin Young Joo as she tries to destroy attorney Shin Sung Han and his profession. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the legal drama with subtitles on Netflix.

The viewers are curious about the past story of Jin Young Joo, who played a vital role in the death of Shin Ju Hwa -- Shin Sung Han's sister. Previously, it was revealed that Sung Han spoke to Young Joo moments before her death. The conversation between the two affected the deceased badly. Sung Han believes the conversation between Ju Hwa and Young Joo was a reason for his sister's death.

Here are the International Air Timings of Divorce Attorney Shin Episode 10

Australia - 12 midnight

China - 9.30 pm

India - 7 pm

The UK - 1.30 pm

The US - 8.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Canada - 6.30 am

Divorce Attorney Shin Spoilers

Previously, Young Joo challenged Sung Han and put him in a difficult spot. The famous divorce lawyer took the challenge even after knowing he could not win. It was a tough case. The public sentiments were in favor of the opposite team. But Sung Han managed to find a way to win the case. He succeeded in turning the case in favor of his client.

The legal drama stars Cho Seung Woo, Han Hye Jin, Kim Sung Kyun, Jung Moon Sung, Kang Mal Geum, Cha Hwa Yeon, Jeon Bae Soo, Noh Susanna, Han Eun Seong, Lee Eun Jae, Yoo Joo Hye, Kim Tae Hyang, Kong Hyun Ji, Lee Ho Jae, Kim Joon Eui, and Kang Hye Won.