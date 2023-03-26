Divorce Attorney Shin Episode 8 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Divorce Attorney Shin episode 8 will air on JTBC Sunday, March 26, at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will reveal more details about Jin Young Joo's involvement in the death of Shin Ju Hwa -- Shin Sung Han's sister. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the legal drama with subtitles on Netflix.

Attorney Shin Sung Han started working on a complicated divorce case in episode 7. He will make a plan to win the case against the Vietnamese woman in episode 8. The preview of the next chapter shows Sung Han finding out an important detail about this case that could work in his favor.

Currently, the public support the Vietnamese woman Dinh Thi Hoa. The divorce attorney will try to turn the table with his strategies. The mini-series will reveal the new plan for Sung Han in the eighth episode, which will air on JTBC Sunday at 10.30 pm.

Here is the International Air Timings of Divorce Attorney Shin Episode 8

Australia - 12 midnight

China - 9.30 pm

India - 7 pm

The UK - 1.30 pm

The US - 8.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Canada - 6.30 am

Divorce Attorney Shin Episode 7 Recap

Previously, the divorce attorney easily won his case and managed to color the last grape. But he did not know what to do or how to focus on the death of his sister. The lawyer was wandering around when he got a call from an unknown number. It was the last number on his sister's call log.

Sung Han searched for the owner of this number for several years. He wanted to know about his sister's last conversation with the person. When the attorney attended the call, he found out the number belonged to Jin Young Joo, the second wife of his brother-in-law. The lawyer quickly realized this lady had something to do with his sister's death. He is likely to dig deep into the matter.