The new KBS drama At A Distance Spring Is Green is six days away from its premiere, and the production team has treated the viewers with new details about it, including a teaser video. The mini-series is highly anticipated as it is based on a popular web series of the same name. Another reason is its star-studded cast with Park Ji Hoon, Bae In Hyuk, and Kang Min Ah in lead roles.

Thirdly the drama features a real representation of campus life as it features the joyful moments enjoyed by young minds along with the various challenges faced by them. Every character in the story will have a painful experience to share with the viewers, the producers teased. So, let's look at the three reasons to watch this mini-series in detail.

Yeo Joon-Nam Soo Hyun Bromance in At A Distance Spring Is Green

One of the highlights of this campus drama is the friendship between Yeo Joon and Nam Soo Hyun. Korean drama lovers got a glimpse of it through the newly released poster of these two characters. The still highlights the closeness between Joon and Hyun as it features them as two caring friends.

In the teaser image, Hyun gently touches Joon's hair while sharing a bright smile with him. According to cast member Bae In Hyuk, both the actors posed for the photo keeping in mind the friendship between Joon and Hyun in the story.

Yeo Joon-Yeon Joon Wan Bromance in KBC Drama

The siblings seem to have a lot to share with the followers of this mini-series. The latest stills of this campus drama tease a love-hate relationship between the two brothers. In the first image, Joon struggles to hold back his tears while looking at his old brother. The second image shows Wan calmly observing his younger brother.

At A Distance Spring Is Green producers recently dished about the mysterious relationships shared by the two brothers. They asked K-drama fans to watch the mini-series to find out more about the secrets harbored by the siblings and the mysteries surrounding them.

Real Representation of Campus Life

The KBS drama will feature all sides of campus life along with the various challenges faced by the youngsters today through its central characters. As the synopsis states, people in their 20s may look happy and joyful. But they are also going through a series of conflicts and frustrations. This mini-series will highlight both sides of that colorful period of human life.

The production team said they are hoping to see many youngsters relate themselves to the characters in the story. According to them, the show is packed with romance, bromance, friendship, conflicts, frustrations, and happy moments of college life. "Please look forward to the premiere episode of At A Distance Spring Is Green to meet the beloved characters," they added.

At A Distance Spring Is Green is premiering on KBS 2TV on June 14, Monday, at 9.30 pm KST. K-drama fans can watch the show by tuning in to the broadcasting channel or stream it with subtitles through various online platforms.