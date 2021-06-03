The cast members of Hospital Playlist season 2 recently shared some new details about their characters in the new sequel. They also spilled some plot details with their fans across the globe. According to them, the upcoming season will feature deeper, closer, and stronger friendships between the five friends. It will also provide warmth, comfort, and healing to the viewers, they added.

The second season of this medical drama will continue to follow the five senior surgeons of Yulje Medical Centre and it is scheduled to premiere on tvN on June 17 at 9 pm KST. All the lead cast members in the mini-series, including Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do, will reprise their roles in the new season.

The actors recently revealed that they were in touch with each other all this while and it helped them to work more comfortably during the new season. According to Mi Do, she had a lot of fun during the production process and it helped her in improving her acting skills. The actress also teased a better story for her character, neurosurgeon Chae Song Hwa.

Cast Members Spill Plot Details

Kyung Ho also said that he enjoyed a lot during the filming of Hospital Playlist season 2. "I felt relaxed while working with the same team and it helped me to do a better job. Kindly look forward to Kim Jun wan who will meet you with the same attitude," the actor added.

Meanwhile, Jung Suk teased a much stronger and intimate friendship between the five friends in the upcoming season. Great teamwork along with good chemistry will deliver a better story that will provide healing, comfort, and warmth to the viewers, the actor said. "Just like all the viewers of Hospital Playlist curiously waited for the next sequel, I was also excited about being a part of this medical drama again," he added.

"When we started the production of season 2, I was excited to meet my friends again after a long vacation. It helped us to work comfortably and I felt fresh and happy," said Yeon Seok.

Along with the lead actors, the tvN medical drama will also bring back some of the supporting cast members in the new sequel. Kim Hae Sook, Jung Moon Sung, Shin Hyun Bin, Kwak Sun Young, Ahn Eun Jin, Moon Tae Yoo, Choi Young Joon, and Ha Yoon Kyung are all set to reprise their roles in the new season. Tune in to tvN on June 17 at 9 pm KST to watch them in action on your television screens.