How Gummy Met Jo Jung Suk; KPop Idol Reveals Their Love Story, Quirky Facts

Park Ji Yeon, popularly known as Gummy, is a popular singer in South Korea. Known for her soundtracks You Are My Everything [Descendants of the Sun], My Love [The King Eternal Monarch] and more, Gummy is a much in demand singer in the country. Not only her songs but even her love story is the talk of the town. Gummy is currently married to actor Jo Jung Suk of drama Hospital Playlist fame.

Gummy appeared as a guest in the KBS 2TV's Come Back Home and revealed secrets about her relationship with Jo Jung Suk. The couple has been in a relationship since 2013. They made their relationship public and announced their marriage plans in June 2018. The next thing fans heard was that the couple had tied the knot privately on October 8, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child on August 6, 2020.

The First Meeting

Speaking about her relationship with Jo Jung Suk, Gummy started with how she met the actor. According to the singer, their meeting was a coincidence. She said that she has a friend Lee Young Ji. Yes, the member of Bubble Sisters band. In fact, Young Ji and Jo Jung Suk had known each other as they acted together in a music Hedwig together. Once the situation was such that Young Ji had to officially meet Jo Jung Suk and she took Gummy for that meeting.

Gummy was quick enough to tell that Young Ji had no intentions of setting her up with Jo Jung Suk. But host of the show Yoo Jae Suk was also quick in telling, "It sounds like it was intentional, though." Gummy then explained that after their first meeting, they met again during her birthday party. Yoo Jae Suk again intervened to comment, "So inviting Jo Jung Suk to your party was somewhat intentional as well."

Gummy tried to brush this accusation off with a laugh. But Kim Shin Young, who had also attended Gummy's birthday party, supported Yoo Jae Suk's claims and said: "It's true, though, that [Jo Jung Suk] was right in the center of the party."

Lee Young Ji was also the part of the variety show an asked Gummy if she had fallen for Jo Jung Suk first. To this, Gummy said that she was not sure about it and that they bicker about it even to this day. "We still bicker about that. We both say, 'It was you, it was you.' So I'm not sure about that."

Gummy said that they entered into a relationship naturally. "It happened really naturally. From a certain point on, our feelings changed," said Gummy. Work-wise, Gummy recently appeared as a judge in KBS2 show The Song We Loved, New Singer. Jo Jung Suk is awaiting the release of his latest drama Hospital Playlist 2, where he plays a jovial but responsible doctor. First series of the drama [Hospital Playlist] was a huge hit and the second season will release on June 17.