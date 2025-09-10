Dismembered Body Found Inside Singer D4vd's Tesla in LA Impound Is of a Woman With a Hunting Tattoo on Right Index Finger

The dismembered remains found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to singer D4vd belong to a woman, identified in part by a distinctive tattoo, authorities have confirmed. The chilling discovery was made on Monday at a Los Angeles tow yard, after staff reported a strong, foul odor coming from a Tesla, officials said.

The vehicle was registered to singer David Anthony Burke, 20, better known by his stage name, D4vd. The woman's head and torso were found inside a bag inside the Tesla's trunk, making it impossible at this stage to confirm her age or ethnicity. She had a distinctive tattoo on her right index finger that read "Shhh."

Grim Discovery

The woman stood about 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighed roughly 71 pounds, and was dressed in a tube top and black leggings. She also wore yellow metal stud earrings and a chain bracelet, according to a medical examiner's report cited by KTLA.

In a chilling twist, police said that just a day later, on Tuesday, they found the partially burned remains of another woman inside a Honda Civic at a different tow yard, located about 11 miles away in Los Angeles.

Investigators said that the Honda is linked to an active missing persons case and is not connected to the remains found in the Tesla.

Burke said that he is fully cooperating with the police. Despite the grim discovery, he went ahead with his scheduled show in Minneapolis on Tuesday night, even handing out Labubus treats to fans.

Burke made headlines earlier this year after a viral moment at Coachella, when he took a hard fall during a performance.

Police said the Tesla registered in his name had been towed after it was left abandoned for several days in the Hollywood Hills. Burke told investigators he didn't even know where the vehicle was until authorities reached out to him, according to TMZ.

"D4vd has been informed about what's happened," a spokesperson for the singer told NBC Los Angeles. "And although he is still on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities."

A Lot Still in Mystery

Authorities said they were initially unable to confirm the victim's gender because the remains were so badly decomposed. It's still unclear whether Burke had loaned out his Tesla, which was registered in Texas, or if the car had been stolen.

LAPD Officer Charles Miller confirmed the case is currently being handled as a death investigation.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone reported that brands Crocs and Hollister have suspended a campaign featuring the 20-year-old artist. "We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues," the companies said in a joint statement.

D4vd shot to fame on TikTok, where he's built a following of 3.6 million fans. He's now in the middle of a world tour, with upcoming shows scheduled in Missouri, Colorado, and Utah this week, and European dates planned for next month.