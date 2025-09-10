Decomposing Body Found Wrapped in Plastic Inside Singer D4vd's Tesla in LA Impound as Police Launch Investigation

A decomposing body was found inside a Tesla, reportedly registered to popular New York-born singer D4vd, after the car had been left abandoned for days and later taken to a tow yard in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police made the grim discovery on Monday after receiving calls about a strong, foul smell emanating from a Tesla.

The car is registered to David Anthony Burke, 20, better known by his stage name D4vd, according to ABC7. Burke has been living a high-profile life in Los Angeles, often spotted at upscale events and fundraisers, even mingling with stars like Grammy winner Billie Eilish. The identity of the victim was not immediately known.

Mystery Find

Earlier this year, D4vd took the stage as a musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, earning praise from fans after making his Coachella debut. Authorities in Los Angeles said the Tesla had been sitting in the lot for several days before the body was found, sealed inside a bag in the vehicle's front trunk.

Police said that D4vd has not been arrested. The LAPD told the Daily Mail they are treating the case as a death investigation.

A few months back, the 20-year-old singer was performing at Coachella's Gobi Tent on April 11, 2025, cementing his place as one of music's rising stars.

Footage from the scene showed officers surrounding the vehicle with a white tent set up nearby, and the Tesla being towed from the impound lot after the grim discovery. Reports also indicated that the car, which carried Texas plates, had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills five days earlier.

Star's Involvement Not Known

The timing of the investigation comes as D4vd is in the middle of a busy world tour, with a performance scheduled in Minneapolis tonight and shows across Europe lined up for next month. Known for hits like "Here With Me" and "Romantic Homicide," he released his debut album Withered earlier this year.

The 20-year-old rising star has been climbing the ladder of success quite fast. He performed at Coachella in April, then just weeks later was spotted attending Paris Men's Fashion Week, gracing shows for Amiri and exclusive after-parties.

Before his solo breakthrough, he toured as the opening act for Grammy-winning artist SZA in 2023, performing in front of massive crowds across the country for six weeks.

Just a day ago, D4vd teased fans by sharing a preview of his upcoming single, which is set for release on September 19.