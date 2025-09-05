Who Is Taylor Davis? ESPN Reporter Goes Viral After Being Caught on the Sidelines Dancing to Drake's Music During College Football Game

One of the biggest talking points from Week 1 of the college football season didn't come from the action on the field. ESPN reporter Taylor Davis stole the spotlight on Saturday during Southern Miss' 34-17 loss to Mississippi State when she was caught on camera vibing to the music blasting inside The Rock — M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Video clips soon went viral on social media, showing Davis, an Auburn University alum, lip-syncing to Drake's lyrics from Travis Scott's 2018 hit "Sicko Mode" while holding her mic on the sidelines. Southern Miss' official DJ, Kujho Carr, later shared another TikTok of Davis enjoying herself to a Nicki Minaj track

A Different Kind of Star

The video showed the reporter playfully poking fun at her own dance moves in the comments. "Couldn't help myself!" Davis joked after the clip went viral.

The college sports reporter, who has been with the network since 2014, opened up about the moment this week on the SEC State of Mind podcast with Jason Campbell.

"You know what, it's something that really surprises people about me that all I listen to is rap," she explained.

"I'm originally from a small town in Alabama, I went to Auburn, I live in Nashville, and I don't listen to country music. I listen to rap and hip hop, and my memory is pretty good so, my lyrical prowess just comes out every now and then. Especially pregame when I'm getting in the zone."

Fans Floored

"Unbeknownst to me, I was being recorded, and then once I realized the DJ was recording me, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, you think this is cool, you like this song?' Yeah, it's gone viral, I'm a little embarrassed, I'm not gonna lie, because that is a little cringe, but I am who I am and you gotta do what keeps you loose before a game."

Fans were quick to show their support, filling Davis' Instagram comments on Tuesday with messages of encouragement and love. "You rapping was straight fire!!" one fan exclaimed.

"Girl you crushed it and keep it coming now!!" another wrote.

In addition to college football, Davis is also a reporter for college gymnastics.