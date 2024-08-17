Director-Turned-Dealer Erik Fleming Arrested in Matthew Perry's Fatal Overdose Scandal, Once Directed Scarlet Johansson and Eva Mendes

Erik Fleming, once a filmmaker, has been arrested in connection with the drug overdose death of Friends actor Matthew Perry. Fleming, who was involved in a ketamine scheme that led to Perry's tragic demise, had a past in Hollywood. He directed the 1999 children's fantasy comedy My Brother the Pig, featuring Scarlett Johansson and Eva Mendes. In the same year, he directed Tyrone, a road movie starring Coolio and Kevin Connolly, known for his role in Entourage.

Fleming also worked as a producer, backing the first season of the reality show The Surreal Life in 2003, which starred Cory Feldman, Gabrielle Carteris, Vince Neil, and MC Hammer. Later, he co-founded a production company called Rich Hippie with Sydney Holland, which ultimately failed.

Five people, including Fleming, Perry's personal assistant, and two doctors, have been charged in what prosecutors describe as a "broad underground criminal network." This network was responsible for providing Perry with dangerous amounts of ketamine, leading to his death in October last year.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announced the charges, stating that the doctors exploited Perry's history of addiction. They knowingly provided him with lethal doses of ketamine, despite understanding the risks involved. Estrada emphasized, "They knew what they were doing was wrong, but they did it anyway."

Authorities revealed that Perry had been receiving ketamine infusion treatments for depression from his regular doctors, who were not involved in the case. However, when these doctors refused to give him more, Perry turned to others in desperation, ultimately leading to the fatal overdose.