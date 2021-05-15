Hacking gang DarkSide, which was behind the devastating Colonial Pipeline attack in the US that caused crippling shortage of gas across the country, is disbanding.

In a rare move for ransomware groups, DarkSide has said it is shutting down its operations, international media reported, citing security analysts.

After the criminal group launched a cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, which carries 45 percent of the fuel supplies for the eastern US, the network nearly collapsed, creating panic among people. According to The New York Times, the pipeline is 8850 kms long and carries jet fuel and refined gasoline from the Gulf Coast to New York, transporting some 2.5 million barrels daily.

Now, the hacking group has told its hacking associates that it is shutting down, WSJ repoted, citing security research firms. It also reported that a website operated by the ransomware gang has already shut down.

According to the report, DarkSide has said it is shutting down as it has lost access to the infrastructure it uses for running its operation.

It is speculated that it is feeling the heat from law-enforcement agencies, most probably from the US.

Whatever, be the case, security analysts estimate that it is morel likely that the hackers will regroup and resume operations under a different banner. It has been ppinted out that ransomware groups rarely disband permanently and go underground.

What Do We Know About DarkSide?