Diddy Seen in Prison in First Photo Since His Arrest as He Is Unrecognizable in Gray Beard after Starting New Job in Jail

Sean "Diddy" Combs was spotted in prison for the first time since his arrest last year, after being transferred to a correctional facility in New Jersey, where he's serving the remainder of his four-year sentence. Photos obtained by TMZ showed Combs, 55, walking in the yard at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution during recreation time on Friday.

The "All About the Benjamins" rapper was in a navy blue prison jacket and an orange beanie as he strolled around in the chilly 50-degree weather. The disgraced hip-hop mogul, who hadn't been seen publicly since his arrest last September, appeared older, sporting a full face of gray hair and an unkempt beard.

Counting His Days

Last month, Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison after being found guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. In addition to his prison term, he was fined $500,000 and ordered to take part in mental health and substance abuse treatment programs.

Although some critics argued that his sentence was too lenient, a friend of the "Act Bad" rapper said that prison life has been far from easy for him.

Just last week, Charlucci Finney — a longtime friend of Sean "Diddy" Combs — claimed that the rapper once "woke up with a knife to his throat" while being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came," Finney added, without specifying when this allegedly took place. "I just know that it happened."

Questions About Diddy's Safety

Finney suggested that the terrifying incident may have been meant as a warning rather than an actual attempt to hurt Combs, saying the attacker likely wanted to scare him instead of cause real harm.

"If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed," Finney claimed. "It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Combs is expected to be released from prison on May 8, 2028.

The father of seven had been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn during his trial but was transferred to a federal prison in New Jersey after receiving his 50-month sentence.