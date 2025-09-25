Who Is Sharon Jahn? Dallas ICE Facility Shooter's Mom Is Hardline Liberal Who Raged Against Gun Laws on Social Media and Slammed Republican Lawmakers

The mother of Joshua Jahn — the sniper who carried out the deadly attack that left two migrants dead at a Dallas immigration center — was a liberal supporter of anti-gun laws and had previously shared multiple Facebook posts slamming Republican lawmakers over mass shootings.

Sharon Jahn, the mother of Jahn, 29, was active on Facebook, where she followed figures like Kamala Harris, Rachel Maddow, and even the U.S. Democratic Socialists page. In older posts from May 2022 that have now resurfaced, she expressed her anger at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, blasting them for their strong defense of gun rights under the Second Amendment.

Devil In Her Own Home

"Governor Abbott, Senator Cornyn and Senator Cruz how does it make you feel that your action to open up gun laws is responsible for the killing of 21 more people?" the anti-ICE gunman's mother wrote in a May 25, 2022 post.

"Do you secretly sit in front of a tv and smile a demented smile? You must be proud of all the money that sits in your bank accounts from the gun lobby support. Was it worth it, Governor Abbott? How about you senators?" she continued.

"Here is my hope: May you be reminded of the deaths every time you spend that precious blood money you have received from the gun lobby. Hope you think of it 100% when you attend the NRA meeting in a few days.

"Senator Cornyn, I realize you suddenly had something in DC come up where you won't be attending. It's unfortunate you don't even have the spine to stand up to the NRA and tell them the real reason you aren't attending. You are a coward, a spineless coward."

The frustrated mother vented about what she saw as the government's failures and accused officials of being driven by greed and power. Just hours later, she turned her attention back to Gov. Abbott, pointedly asking if he was truly proud of his high rating from the NRA.

Always Anti-Gun

Just two days later, on May 27, 2022, Sharon Jahn shared lyrics from Jacques Brel's 1956 song "If We Only Have Love" on her Facebook page. "If we only have love. We can melt all the guns. And give the new world. To our daughters and sons," she wrote.

Now, more than two years on, her son is accused of opening fire at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement office early Wednesday morning, killing two people and leaving at least one other badly injured, according to authorities.

Officials confirmed the victims were migrant detainees and stressed that no law enforcement officers were harmed in the attack. Police said the gunman fired from the roof of a nearby building, targeting an unmarked van that was carrying migrants to the short-term ICE facility.

As officers moved in, Jahn reportedly turned the weapon on himself.

Investigators later revealed that the words "ANTI-ICE" was written on several unused shell casings found next to his body.