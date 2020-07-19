Steven M Greer, a famous Ufologist who founded the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI) that aims to disclose allegedly classified UFO documents and briefed US presidents on the phenomenon of ET, has now claimed that a military advisor for the US Navy had once informed him about a device that could extract information from the past.

Steven Greer's Mindblowing Revelation

Greer made this revelation while talking exclusively to Express.co.uk. During the talk, Greer claimed that this time-traveling project was developed by the US military in the 1970s. The Ufologist made it clear that this device will help to know what had happened on a specific location hundreds or thousands of years ago.

"In the old days, there was a naval facility at White Oaks outside Washington DC. The facility had an electronic device that could extract from any point in space something that had happened in the past in that location. They called it the white noise of space-time. You can extract the information about what happened a century ago, or a thousand years ago, or a million years ago," Greer told Express.co.uk.

The Mystery Surrounding Akashic Records

Greer revealed that there is an interdimensional technology called Akashic Records which saves all the previous events in the world. According to mystics, Akashic Records even have data on what will happen in the future.

"This record is stored in interdimensional space and there are interfaces such as the one developed at White Oaks in Maryland that can interface with this realm. It now turns out that there are actually electronic systems that can access the Akashic record, this means everything that has ever happened in a precise location," added Greer.

Greer also made it clear that projects like Elon Musk's Neuralink will allow electronic devices to control human consciousness. However, he warned that there is a risk of artificial intelligence's dominance, as machines will start controlling human thoughts.

[Disclamer: The views covered in this story are based on claims, which could not be verified independently by the IBTmes.SG.]