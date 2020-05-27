Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gaining dominance in all walks of our life. Several top experts believe that robots will become an intrinsic part of our life in the not too distant future. Introduction of robots could help humans to complete their daily tasks easily, revolutionizing the way in which humans live. However, Kate Darling, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has claimed that humans will become more violent as robotic assistants start doing domestic chores.

Human Violence Could Rise in the Future

According to Darling, humans will lose their humanity as they start living with machines. As humans start losing humanity, they will start fighting each other, resulting in increased violence everywhere.

"Is it desensitizing to be ­verbally ­abusive to a robot or physically abusive? We don't know. One of my main interests is people treat robots like living things, even though they know they are interacting with a machine, and what it means in that context to behave violently. There's research saying we respond differently to ­something in our physical space than something on our screen. It's possible this is not a problem and it's the same as ­violence in video games – maybe restrict it with kids just to be safe and adults can do what they want," said Darling, the Daily Star reports.

Will Robots Steal Human Jobs?

Darling claimed that the rise of robots will not affect employment. According to Darling, even advanced robots could be dumber, and as a result jobs will be safe in human hands at least for the next 20 years.

A few months back, Professor David J Dunkel, an expert in robot ethics at Northern Illinois University in Chicago, had claimed that future humans will be a mix of organics and technology. He added that the actual legal standing of robots will be a big point of debate.