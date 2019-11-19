It was in 2017 that the Pentagon admitted carrying out a secret operation called AATIP (Advanced Aerial Threat Identification Program), aimed at unveiling the mysteries surrounding the appearance of unidentified flying objects (UFO) in the skies. The decision was made by the Pentagon after Navy officers reported seeing unknown flying objects in 2004, an event which is now popularly known as the Nimitz UFO encounter.

In the meantime, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences released a couple of footages that show advanced flying crafts screeching across the skies in such a way that it defied all laws of modern physics.

As a response, Joseph Gradisher, a top US Navy official revealed that the clips are actually authentic, but these footages were not authorized to be released in the first place. And now, a recent report published in Popular Mechanics states that unknown people paid a visit to the Navy officials involved in the UFO incident, and they apparently asked them to delete the radar recordings.

Five United States Navy Veterans who were part of the Navy's Strike Carrier Group 11 and were sailing on the USS Princeton on a training mission prior to their upcoming deployment in the Arabian Sea recently talked to Popular Mechanics, and shared their mindblowing experience witnessing the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, as named by the US government.

"Once we finished all the recalibration and brought it back up, the tracks were actually sharper and clearer. Sometimes they'd be at an altitude of 80,000 or 60,000 feet. Other times they'd be around 30,000 feet, going like 100 knots. Their radar cross-sections didn't match any known aircraft; they were 100 percent red. No squawk, no IFF (Identification Friend or Foe)," said Gary Voorhis, former US Navy petty officer.

Voorhis also recalled that two people came in a helicopter soon after the sighting. After some time, the commanding officer of Voorhis asked him to delete everything in the tape and even asked to destroy blank tapes.

Petty officer Patrick Hughes, who was then working as an aviation technician revealed that his commanding officer along with two unknown men asked him to hand over the hard disk from the plane where the UFO recordings were saved.