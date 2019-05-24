In 2017, following an investigative report published in the New York Times and Politico, the Pentagon was compelled to admit that they conducted a secret program named AATIP (Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program) which was wrapped up in 2012. Now, a new report published in the New York Post has revealed that a top US defense spokesperson has confirmed about Pentagon's interest in investigating UFOs.

During an interaction with the New York Post, the defense spokesperson confirmed that Pentagon has discussed the possible existence of 'unidentified aerial phenomena', and made it clear that they still investigate reports of unusual UFO sightings.

It should be noted that the Department of Defense had earlier confirmed that the investigation program ended in 2012. However, this new statement from spokesman Christopher Sherwood reveals that the hunt is still on, and the department is keen to unveil mysteries surrounding these sightings.

"The Department of Defense is always concerned about maintaining positive identification of all aircraft in our operating environment, as well as identifying any foreign capability that may be a threat to the homeland. The department will continue to investigate, through normal procedures, reports of unidentified aircraft encountered by US military aviators in order to ensure the defense of the homeland and protection against strategic surprise by our nation's adversaries," said Christopher Sherwood, New York Post reports.

In the wake of this revelation, Nick Pope, a former employee at the British Government's Ministry of Defence (MoD) who is now studying UFO sightings told the Post that the "new admission makes it clear that they really did study what the public would call UFOs."

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that these comments from the Pentagon are an indication of an imminent alien disclosure. These conspiracy theorists believe that the United States government and NASA are well aware of alien existence, and now they are apparently planning to disclose the secrets in front of the general public.