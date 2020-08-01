It seems pareidolia has once again misled popular UFO hunter Scott C Waring, as this researcher based in Taiwan has now claimed to have discovered a fossilized fish on Mars.

In his recent website post, Waring released details of his discovery and made it clear that a piddle-jumping fish might have once lived on the Red Planet. According to Waring, large water bodies were present on Mars during the ancient days, and it provided opportunities for life to thrive and evolve.

Waring Alleges Alien Presence on Mars

"I found this mudskipper fish in one of the Mars GigaPan photos today. The mudskipper is a fish that often chooses to live on land, mud, rocks, and sand, but when startled it flips in the air and dives into the nearest water area for safety. This looks like an ancient fossil of just such a fish. This fossil is absolute proof that large bodies of water did once exist on Mars," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

How Pareidolia Is misleading Waring?

This is not the first time that Waring is discovering anomalies like these on Martian images. A few months back, Waring discovered a structure on Mars that seemed very familiar to a human thigh bone. After making this discovery, Waring went a step ahead, and urged United States President Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA, so that he can unveil secrets about alien life.

But experts who analyzed Waring's discoveries made it clear that most of his findings are pure cases of pareidolia. According to experts, pareidolia is a unique capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.

Even though facing criticisms from everywhere, Waring adamantly continues his journey, and he strongly propagates that the United States government and NASA are involved in an alien coverup. He has also several times alleged that several governments are working closely with aliens to make deadly weapons and anti-gravity military vessels.