Scott C Waring, a self-proclaimed UFO hunter who currently operates from Taiwan is one of the most popular names among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In a career that has spanned over a decade, Waring has figured out several anomalies in images captured by NASA of Mars and Moon.

Even though most of his discoveries have been dismissed by experts as classic cases of pareidolia, the conspiracy theorist is pursuing his journey undeterred and is continuously uncovering anomalies in NASA images, which his followers consider authentic proof of alien existence.

The Presence of An Alien Cat On Mars

In one of his recent posts, Waring claims to have discovered the face of an alien cat on the surface of Mars. In the post, the Taiwanese researcher affirmed that there are both intelligent life and plant species thriving on Mars.

"The face has remarkable detail to it. It has a face that is a combination of a human face with a cat. The face is an alien species and does depict the true features of the alien's face. This tells us so much. They have technology on their face, maybe to help them do more. The right side cheek has a bulky tech section that has some unknown function.

There is also tech going over the right eye and into the left ear. But that's not the amazing thing. The truly mind-blowing thing is that there is a third eye. Yes, is golden, unlike the other two red eyes. It may have a use or maybe symbolic," wrote Waring on his website.

The UFO hunter also shared his findings on YouTube, and viewers were quick to assume that extraterrestrial life is present on the Red Planet.

"I absolutely believe that Mars is intricately intertwined with, not only Mother Earth (perhaps intimately as Her twin?), but with our entire Universe, including our selves," commented Demi Jones, a YouTuber. "Hey, Scott! It is absolutely amazing! Yes, we can see an ET face," commented Daniella Riverin, another YouTuber.

How Waring is Misled by Pareidolia?

As always, skeptics who analyzed Waring's findings have dismissed the alien angle, and said that the aspiring UFO hunter has been misled by pareidolia. Pareidolia is the unique ability of the human brain to discern familiar images from abstract patterns.

The critics also alleged that Waring's 'findings' are misleading the public who are 'true seekers' of alien life. "I'm a firm believer in extraterrestrial life and greater things going on in the universe than we can understand, but videos like this give people like us a bad name. Stop sensationalizing crap like this just for clicks & views," commented Potato Prime, a YouTuber.