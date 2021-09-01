Peyton Meyer Sex Tape: Netflix 'He's All That' Star's X-Rated Video Trends on Twitter

Netflix's He's All That star and former Disney child artist Peyton Meyer has grabbed the spotlight for his sex tape allegedly featuring his girlfriend. The explicit video that leaked on Twitter was initially uploaded on TikTok. Neither Meyer nor his girlfriend has yet opened up about the alleged sex tape that has taken the internet by storm.



Social media has been flooded with memes and comments over the leaked sex tape that shows Meyer's slow-paced action. "It's a beautiful mirror selfie and the duo look very happy while posing for it. Was this before or after the sex tape??" asked a follower on Instagram.

Another user said, "not peyton meyer's sex tape coming up on my timeline...what episode of girl meets world is this?" ending the comment with a weary face and with rolling eyes emojis.

There are many comments where people have been poking fun at the Disney star for his sex video leak. Many others shared memes on Twitter making him trend on social media. Some even said it was bland and boring.

Did Peyton Meyer Leak His Sex Tape With GF?

Many users on Reddit showed concerns for the Disney star being on the X-rated site OnlyFans. As the video got leaked on Reddit, people think that the Netflix star intentionally leaked his sex tape as he is on OnlyFans.

Who is Peyton Meyer?

Peyton Meyer rose to fame as a child artist on Disney. Meyer starred as Wes Manning in the popular Disney series titled - Dog with a Blog. He was aged 14 at the time. Meyer later went on to star in Disney's Girl Meets World in which he played the role of Lucas Friar. The series was a spinoff of the popular series Boy Meets World released in the '90s.

In 2016, Meyer featured in the comedy film titled Gibby, and the following years he starred in Go90's web series Versus as Ethan. Meyer then went on to portray the character of Talyor's new boyfriend in the TV series American Housewife for ABC. Meyer currently shares screen space with Addison Rae in Netflix's teen rom-com movie - He's All That.

Peyton Meyer's Girlfriend

Meyer, who has a massive fanbase on social media, left many of his fans heartbroken. Fans thought the actor is still single, but, the Disney star is dating singer and songwriter TAELA, also known as Taylor Mae LaCour. TAELA and Meyer first revealed they are in a romantic relationship in February 2021.