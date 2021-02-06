Earlier this week, Rihanna made headlines after she took to her social media to tweet about the ongoing massive farmers' protest in India. The global singing sensation shared a CNN report about the internet blockade at the protest sites on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this?" The post instantly went viral gaining millions of likes. Since then there have been reports of the singer "getting paid" for her India tweet.

According to reports, authorities are probing into Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), a Canada-based organisation which is suspected to be involved with the alleged "conspiracy" behind the toolkit shared by Thunberg. Mo Dhaliwal, the co-founder of PJF and a firm called Skyrocket is under the radar of the Indian authorities. Reports claim Dhaliwal is an avid supporter of the Khalistan movement. And it is being alleged Skyrocket (owned by Dhaliwal) paid the pop sensation Rihanna $2.5 million to tweet on the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

Allegations are rife that Rihanna received $2.5 million for her remark on the farmers' protest. Many seemed to find their allegations to defame India justified when a 'toolkit,' to register objections to the new laws, was shared by Climate activist Greta Thunberg. India is now investigating whether the alleged link between the two global icons talking about India's protests was an international conspiracy to damage India's reputation.

Just hours after the pop star's tweet drew global attention to India's farmers' protest, conspiracy theories immediately started to build up with social media users questioning the authenticity of the 'Only Girl' singer's Twitter post. Moreover, the government of India launched an unprecedented backlash against the singer. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement criticizing celebrities and those who tweeted supporting the protest.

Why Farmers in India Are Protesting?

Millions of farmers have been protesting on the borders of India's capital city, Delhi for more than two months against the government's three new farm laws that affect the rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farmers' agricultural produce.

Meanwhile, as Indian authorities continue to investigate, social media users, Rihanna fans, and other onlookers are awaiting the clearance of air on whether she was paid to tweet on the farmers' protest.