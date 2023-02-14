Did Rihanna Lip Sync at The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show? Fans Furious as They Brand Barbadian Pop Icon's Performance 'Worst Lip Sync Ever'

Rihanna turned out to be the star of the Super Bowl LVII with an electrifying performance and pregnancy announcement but not everyone is impressed with what she did on the stage. Many social media watchdogs are accusing the Barbadian singing sensation of "lip-syncing" her way through the show instead of singing live.

Several of Rihanna's fans are now disappointed that she didn't single word live at Super Bowl LVII halfway through the action-packed game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Questions are now being raised on if the singer was more focused on announcing her pregnancy than actually singing.

Just an Eyewash

Rihanna is being accused of "lip-syncing" her way through the 13-minute performance, which many social media watchdogs claim is the "worst ever" offense in the history of halftime shows. There have been several big names who have lip-synced in the past at halftime shows but Rihanna's performance is being slammed because she didn't sing a single word live.

The Barbadian pop icon hasn't performed live as a solo act since 2016, but she didn't seem to miss a beat as she cycled through a medley of her biggest hits in only 13 minutes, from "Umbrella" to "Work."

The "We Found Love" singer made the announcement that she is expecting her second child while holding her belly throughout the performance as if that weren't amazing enough.

Online admirers then congratulated her, with some saying she had made a "strong statement" for women all around the world.

However, several online critics claimed that despite Rihanna's great performance of "Umbrella," she was actually miming the lyrics to taped recordings rather than singing them live.

"Too bad Rihanna is lip-syncing," wrote one wannabe critic on Twitter along with footage of her cover of Kanye West's "All of the Lights," in which her lips and lyrics seem to sync about as well as a kung-fu movie dub.

"Amazing how Rihanna is able to keep singing even when she puts the mic aside and doesn't move her lips at all," wrote another annoyed user alleging her of reverse karaoke.

"You know I love you but that's the worst lips sinc [sic] ever. OMG," tweeted another user.

"Lip-syncing at the Super Bowl should not be allowed," yet another wrote.

Another disappointed fan who minutely observed Rihanna wrote, "Rihanna not even having the mic near her mouth while the lyrics are playing. Why bother doing the halftime show if you're not even gonna try and lip sync, bizarre."

Still The Star

However, even then, Rihanna stole the show on Sunday night. Lip-syncing, however, isn't all that it's cracked up to be: The halftime artists' rehearsals are live-prerecorded in accordance with NFL policy, allowing them to sing over it as much or as little as they desire as a musical safety net.

Many singers choose the first option so they may focus all of their efforts on the frequently demanding choreographed routine.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, a fellow Super Bowl LVII performer, was similarly accused of lip-syncing during her electrifying in-game presentation.

The "Abbot Elementary" star responded: "Does it matter? Does it matter? No. Thank you."

That said, Rihanna's announcement that she is pregnant for the second time became the talking point during the second half of the Super Bowl 2023.

Earlier, spectators went wild after spotting the singer's baby bump during her halftime performance. Minutes later, Rihanna's representatives put an end to the speculations confirming her pregnancy. The 34-year-old singer opened the performance while hanging from a platform above the stage and singing her hit "B**** Better Have My Money".

She was wearing a loose-fitting crimson jumpsuit that covered most of her body and was strapped around her. However, she wore a skin-tight bodysuit underneath that accentuated her growing baby belly.

Rihanna shares her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, who was not initially seen at the Super Bowl. Her first child was born on May 13, 2022. The name of their child has not yet been revealed, as the couple has kept their expanding family a secret.

In an interview conducted before her halftime show, the Grammy winner admitted that while she initially had second thoughts about performing at the Super Bowl, motherhood ultimately motivated her to do so.