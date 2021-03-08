Did Trump Predict the Future by Mocking Meghan Markle and Wishing Harry 'Good Luck' ? (VIDEO)

Former US President Donald Trump's old clip in which he had mocked Meghan Markle while wishing Prince Harry 'good luck' has resurfaced following the couple's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the tell-all interview, Meghan opened up about her life as part of the British family.

Prior to its broadcast, Meghan's controversial interview with Oprah was already being compared to the one in which Princess Diana spoke about Prince Charles extramarital affair with Camila Parker Bowles. In 1995, during an interview with BBC Diana said, "there were three of us in this marriage."

Trump Had Said He Was Not a Fan of Meghan Markle

In the clip dating back to September last year, a visibly irked Trump openly admitted that he was "not a fan" of the Duchess of Sussex. Trump's disdain of the former Suits actress came after the Harry and Meghan asked people in video clip for Time magazine to "reject hate speech" in the Presidential elections.

While describing the US election 2020 as "the most important election of our lifetime", Meghan, born in California, had said: "When we vote, our values are put into action, our voices are heard."

Markle, the former "Suits" star and current Duchess of Sussex, had urged Americans to vote during an ABC primetime special Tuesday, telling viewers: "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is."

When asked about the actress's recent comments, during a White House briefing, Trump had said: "I'm not a fan of hers. I would say this – and she probably has heard that – I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he's going to need it."

Netizens Say Trump Was Right

During the explosive interview Meghan had revealed how she had turned suicidal during while being a member of the royal family. Harry too admitted going into "dark place" after learning about his wife's mental state.

"I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he's suffered. But I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.," Meghan had revealed.

Sharing the old clip, several netizens backed Trump saying that he was right in wishing Harry good luck. "He predicted the future. Again. Watch Trump wishing Prince Harry "luck" with Meghan Markle "He's going to need it," a user wrote.

"Piers Morgan is to Meghan Markle what CNN is to Donald Trump," wrote another user.