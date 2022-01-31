Did Park Shin Hye Reveal her and Choi Tae Joon's Baby Gender?

Park Shin Hye seems to have revealed the gender of her and Choi Tae Joon's Baby recently. The couple will welcome their first child later this year. According to some of the eagle-eyed fans, Shin Hye revealed the gender of her and Tae Joon's first child during a congratulatory party hosted by Uhm Ji Won and friends on Friday.

The private party was organized by Shin Hye's friends to congratulate her for her marriage with Tae Joon and her pregnancy. Ji Won shared a video of the celebration online on her Vlog. In the clip, Shin Hye and her friends were seen partying at a private restaurant. Ji Won and her friends congratulated Shin Hye for her marriage and pregnancy during the celebration.

In the clip, Shin Hye was surrounded by many congratulatory balloons, and one of them reads: "Happy Bride Shin Hye, bless you". While the actress was enjoying time with her friends, another balloon popped up and it read: "Hello Baby Boy". This balloon captured the attention of several netizens. Immediately, speculations started doing the rounds that Shin Hye and Tae Joon will welcome a baby boy later this year.

Watch the Video Below:

Shin Hye and Tae Hoon are yet to reveal any details about their first child, including the due date. So, the fans will have to wait until they release an official statement about their baby to know its gender.

Shin Hye and Tae Joon shared the wedding vows in a private ceremony held on January 22. Several globally known K-drama actors attended the wedding, including Lee Min Ho and Hongki. Some of the actors, who shared screen space with Shin Hye, also left congratulatory messages for the recently married on social media platforms.

Later, the actress thanked all the well-wishers through an Instagram update. She also shared a photo of her in traditional wedding attire. The ceremony was a star-studded affair with Performances by EXO member D.O, Crush, and Lee Juk.

Shin Hye and Tae Joon officially announced their marriage in November after dating for nearly four years. During the announcement, which she made through an Instagram post. Shin Hye also shared her pregnancy news with the fans.

The Post Read as Below: